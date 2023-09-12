STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Jakhari Smith inspires confidence with uplifting lyrics and undeniable flow

Jakhari Smith delivers messages of self-reflection and personal growth in the newsroom for The State Hornet’s newest Stinger Sound Session.

Smith performs songs from his latest album “Reflection:, Vol.2” before wrapping up his set with a hit from his past.

Turn him up and let yourself become inspired by songs like “Another Level” and “Get Up.” Or take a moment to meditate on your past and future selves with songs like “Backseat” and “Fly Me To The Moon.”

Fans can see Smith live on campus Wednesday, Sep. 13 at UNIQUE’s Wednesday Nooner at Serna Plaza outside the University Union. He also has a show Saturday, Sep. 16 at Mahogany and Rose.

Follow Jakhari on Instagram at @jakharismith and Spotify to stay up-to-date with new music and shows. You can also support him on Bandcamp here.