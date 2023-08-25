Capturing the vibe of Sol Blume 2023

Annual Sacramento music festival Sol Blume returned Saturday and Sunday to Discovery Park.

Sol Blume was initially scheduled for April before the flooding of Discovery Bay last winter postponed the festival to August.

Artists and attendees were excited to gather for a weekend of art, music, food and vibes after the festival was delayed.

Managing Editor Chris Woodard and Multimedia Editor Cristian Gonzalez roamed the festival grounds to hear about the reignited excitement of the festival’s return, and spoke to artists Durand Bernarr, Arin Ray and band Phony Ppl about their performances and the festival’s impact.

Fortunately, they even got a few performances from excited fans.

Video edited and recorded by Cristian Gonzalez.