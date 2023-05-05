The State Hornet Podcast: Take Back the Night, theft on campus and the Middle Class Scholarship
May 5, 2023
This episode of The State Hornet Podcast features Hornet staffers Lawrence Charles and co-copy editor Casey Rafter covering the recent Take Back the Night event, a march against sexual violence and about recent thefts around campus as well as tips to prevent them. We also learn more about plans for Sac State to expand its campus to Placer County along with how the middle class scholarship can benefit certain students.