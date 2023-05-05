The State Hornet Podcast: Take Back the Night, theft on campus and the Middle Class Scholarship

TSHP

Lawrence Charles and Casey Rafter
May 5, 2023

This episode of The State Hornet Podcast features Hornet staffers Lawrence Charles and co-copy editor Casey Rafter covering the recent Take Back the Night event, a march against sexual violence and about recent thefts around campus as well as tips to prevent them. We also learn more about plans for Sac State to expand its campus to Placer County along with how the middle class scholarship can benefit certain students.

Sandra Pantoja, a fourth-year history major, sits between Tahoe Hall and The WELL Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Pantoja said she always carries her belongings with her so they won’t get stolen.
Understanding, preventing theft on campus
Sac State brings new changes to arts festival

One of Sacramento State’s most popular events, the 2015 Festival of the Arts, is just around the corner and has some new events in store.The week-lo...

D’Angelo Carias, a third year business major, in the library quad April 5, 2023. Carias said he dealt with delays receiving his Middle Class scholarship this semester. As a result, Carias said he was forced to take out a loan.
FAQ: Everything you need to know about the Middle Class Scholarship