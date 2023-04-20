The State Hornet Podcast: Police call boxes, graduation location interference and the Out of the Darkness Walk

Lawrence Charles, Latravion Jones, and Feyi Ekundare
April 20, 2023

In the new episode of The State Hornet Podcast Lawrence Charles, Feyi Ekundare and Latravion Jones go over how likely commencement is to have a change of venue and how it would affect individuals. They also cover how students feel about the police call boxes located on and around campus as well as what took place at this year’s Out of the Darkness suicide prevention walk.

Blue emergency phone located near the University Union Friday, March 17, 2023.
Blue emergency towers: Students call for awareness and accessibility
If the Kings make a deep playoff run, Sacramento State has confirmed that graduation will be moved to Hornet stadium. Graduation has been held at Golden 1 Center every year since it opened in 2017.
How Kings playoff run could interfere with Sac State’s graduation ceremony
The Out of the Darkness Campus Walk commences through the pathways at Sacramento State Thursday, April 6, 2023.
GALLERY: Walk raises mental health awareness, remember victims of suicide