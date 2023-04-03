Collector’s Cave Episode 8: Keychains

Lawrence Charles has been a part of The State Hornet’s podcast section since fall 2022 and was named the Best Podcast Staffer of the semester. He is a communication studies major with a minor in journalism. He is the current Station Manager of KSSU, Sacramento State's student-run radio station, where he produces his weekly show, Just “Hour” Thoughts, which won the award for Best Free Format Show of 2021. Charles was also awarded fourth place in the podcast category at the Best of Show Fall National College Media Convention for his work in the State Hornet Buzzed Hispanic Heritage Month Special. He hopes to use what he has learned to pursue a successful career in radio following his graduation.