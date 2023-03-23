GALLERY: Swipe Through Sac State Baseball’s 7-6 win over San Jose State

Senior first baseman Martin Vincelli-Simard celebrates with his team after hitting a home run at John Smith Field Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Vincelli-Simard’s two-run blast put the Hornets on the board in the bottom of the first inning en route to a 7-6 win over San Jose State.

Sacramento State baseball defeated San Jose State 7-6 at John Smith Field Wednesday, improving to 4-0 in midweek contests in 2023 with the win.

Senior first baseman Martin Vincelli-Simard started the scoring for the Hornets with a two run homer at the bottom of the first inning. The winning run of the day was provided by redshirt freshman outfielder Griffin Harrison.

Harrison entered the contest only having recorded two hits in 24 at bats all year before pinch hitting for freshman outfielder Ryan Christiansen at the bottom of the eighth inning. Harrison snuck a ball inside the first base line that went for a double and drove in sophomore outfielder Jeffery Heard from second base.

On the bump, the Hornets employed seven pitchers with senior pitcher Zach Gagnon getting the start and allowing four runs on six hits. Junior pitcher Max Pettey came on in relief during the seventh inning and picked up the win along with three strikeouts. Senior closer Jack Zalasky entered the game in the ninth inning and recorded his sixth save of the year.

The Hornets will now embark on a week-long road trip to Texas and Louisiana, with the first game of a three game series versus WAC opponent Abeliene Christian coming Friday.