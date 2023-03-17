Sac State softball takes first season sweep over University of Maine

FILE: Sacramento State softball celebrates after a win against Southern Utah March 3, 2023 at Shea Stadium. The Hornets swept the University of Maine in a doubleheader Wednesday to move their record to 14-9 on the season.

Sacramento State softball played the University of Maine in a doubleheader at Shea Stadium Wednesday.

The Hornets took both contests, improving to 14-9 on the year.

Game 1: Hornets defeat the Black Bears 11-2

The Hornets mercy ruled the Black Bears through dominance at the plate, totaling 10 hits. Sac State started off hot, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning.

The Black Bears were unable to respond as the Hornets were quick on their bats.

Senior first baseman Samantha Parish got the Hornets buzzing as she singled to right field on the first pitch of the at bat in the second inning. That jump started the Hornets, going onto score seven runs in the inning while batting around their lineup.

Parish made an appearance at first base, which was her first time playing at the position this year. She was quick on her feet and fast on making all the right plays at the base.

“Playing first base is new to me this year and I think I brought that energy,” Parish said.

The team energy from the Hornets was too much for the Black Bears, as they had no answers throughout the game. In only the first three innings the Hornets scored 11 runs.

After the third inning, the Hornet scoring stopped at 11 and the Black Bears were able to get on the board with two runs in the fifth and final inning.

This was the momentum the Black Bears needed but it was too late, as the Hornets grabbed the three final outs.

Carley Morfey hits a line drive to center field allowing the Hornets to score two @SH_Sports Sac State: 6

Maine: 0 pic.twitter.com/ykkcjhUdp1 — arely duran 🌑 (@arelyduranib) March 15, 2023



Game 2: Hornets sneak by the Black Bears, win 5-4

Although the Hornets beat the University of Maine in game one, the second game started off slow for the Hornets. The game remained scoreless until the top of the fifth.

“Game two ended up being a pitchers duel,” Sac State head coach Lori Perez said. “It took us a bit to figure out their pitcher but by the third time through the lineup we figured it out.”

The Black Bears scored first and seemed unstoppable after that, scoring four more runs in the 5th inning.

Throwing errors made in the infield by the Hornets set up the perfect opportunity for the Black Bears to lead the Hornets in the top of the fifth.

Although the Black Bears were leading, the Hornets did not take four runs scored against them lightly and got to work with their bats. The Hornets returned the favor and scored five runs to take the lead over the Black Bears.

“I am extremely proud of how we responded after the other team scores,” Perez said.

Coronado played her first full game since transferring to Sac State and left the field a force to be reckoned with. She would make no mistakes and made clean throws to first base off each ball hit to her on defense.

“I think we really worked hard as a team,” Coronado said. “This was actually my first full game for Sac State so I was really honored, I just knew I had to get it done.”

Sac State will return back to Shea Stadium next week on Tuesday, in a battle with Fresno State and then will hit the road Saturday, March 25 in a doubleheader against the University of Pacific in Stockton, California.