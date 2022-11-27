GALLERY: Miss the Causeway Cup? Swipe through our picture play-by-play

The Hornets women’s team took home a 67-45 win; the men’s walked away with an 82-71 loss.

Junior forward Cameron Wilbon dribbling in front of a UC Davis defender Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at Golden One Center. A potential four-game winning game streak slipped out of the hands of Sac State’s men’s basketball team with an 82-71 loss against UC Davis in the Causeway Cup.

UC Davis hosted the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Golden One Center Tuesday evening for the annual rival Causeway Classic.

The women’s team played first, earning a 67-45 win over the Aggies.

The Hornets shot 58.3% from the field. The game got as close as 13 points in the third quarter.

Senior guard Kahlaijah Dean suffered a leg injury in the first half of the game but recovered and returned for the second half.

The men’s team played shortly after the women’s, but with less luck as the Aggies took the game 82-71, ending the Hornets three-game winning streak.

The Hornets were up in the first half of the game, shooting over 50% overall from the field and 70% from three-point range as a team.

The Hornets lost momentum in the second half, while the Aggies came out determined.

UC Davis shot over 55% on field goals, over 60% from deep and 82% from the free-throw line on 12 attempts.

