GALLERY: Miss the Causeway Cup? Swipe through our picture play-by-play

The Hornets women’s team took home a 67-45 win; the men’s walked away with an 82-71 loss.

Junior+forward+Cameron+Wilbon+dribbling+in+front+of+a+UC+Davis+defender+Tuesday%2C+Nov.+22%2C+2022+at+Golden+One+Center.+A+potential+four-game+winning+game+streak+slipped+out+of+the+hands+of+Sac+State%E2%80%99s+men%E2%80%99s+basketball+team+with+an+82-71+loss+against+UC+Davis+in+the+Causeway+Cup.

Dominique Williams

Junior forward Cameron Wilbon dribbling in front of a UC Davis defender Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at Golden One Center. A potential four-game winning game streak slipped out of the hands of Sac State’s men’s basketball team with an 82-71 loss against UC Davis in the Causeway Cup.

Alexis Hunt and Dominique Williams
November 27, 2022

UC Davis hosted the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Golden One Center Tuesday evening for the annual rival Causeway Classic. 

The women’s team played first, earning a 67-45 win over the Aggies. 

The Hornets shot 58.3% from the field. The game got as close as 13 points in the third quarter.

Senior guard Kahlaijah Dean suffered a leg injury in the first half of the game but recovered and returned for the second half.

 

Story continues below gallery. 

 

Dom4
Gallery|8 Photos
Dominique Williams
Senior Guard Jordan Oliveras fights for the ball after a fall with Aggies sophomore guard Sydney Burns at Golden 1 Center Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. The Hornets secured the win over the Aggies 67-45.

 

The men’s team played shortly after the women’s, but with less luck as the Aggies took the game 82-71, ending the Hornets three-game winning streak.

The Hornets were up in the first half of the game, shooting over 50% overall from the field and 70% from three-point range as a team. 

The Hornets lost momentum in the second half, while the Aggies came out determined. 

UC Davis shot over 55% on field goals, over 60% from deep and 82% from the free-throw line on 12 attempts.

Story continues below gallery. 

 

Alexis5
Gallery|11 Photos
Alexis Hunt
Senior guard Zach Chappell, travels down the court during the matchup against the UC Davis Aggies on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at Golden One Center. Chappell successfully made seven free-throw attempts during Tuesday’s contest.

 

Senior guard Zach Chappell goes up for a layup against UC Davis Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Golden 1 Center. The Hornets were defeated by the Aggies 82-71 after a second-half comeback by UC Davis.
Sac State men’s basketball falls to UC Davis 82-71 in Causeway Cup
Sac State football and fans holding up the Big Sky Conference trophy in celebration of the Hornets clinching a share of the title after a 27-21 win against UC Davis Saturday, Nov.19, 2022, at Hornet Field. The Hornets also clinched home-field advantage throughout the 2202 FCS playoffs with the defeat of the Aggies.
‘Job’s not finished’: Sac State football holds off Aggies in 68th Causeway Classic victory
Senior guard Kahlaijah Dean rises for a jump shot in a 67-45 win for Sac State over UC Davis in the Causeway Classic at Golden 1 Center Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. The Hornets never trailed in Tuesday’s win and are now 3-1 on the season.
Sac State women’s basketball squashes UC Davis 67-45 in Causeway Cup