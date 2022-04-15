Sac State formally introduces David Patrick as new Men’s basketball head coach

[L-R] Sac State athletic director Mark Orr and newly hired Sac State men’s basketball coach David Patrick pose with a jersey during a press conference Tuesday April 12, 2022 at the Sac State Welcome Center. Patrick is set to lead the Hornet program after most recently serving as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners last season.

David Patrick, the newly hired Sacramento State men’s basketball head coach, was formally introduced by Athletic Director Mark Orr in a press conference Tuesday as the next leader for the Hornet program.

“Anyone who was talking about Sacramento State’s head basketball coaching opening, one constant name came up as we did our process, and that was David Patrick,” Orr said. “We were looking for an individual that fits the values of Sacramento State, student-centered commitment to student-athletes and developing their on-the-court and off-the-court experience.”

Patrick started off his speech in the presser clarifying how important performance in the classroom is for his student-athletes.

Patrick, who most recently served as an assistant under Porter Moser with Oklahoma in 2022 and in the same role under Eric Mussleman the year prior with an Arkansas team that made an elite eight run, alluded that he wanted to come to Sac State in anticipation of how fast the Hornets will be on a competitive path.

“I’ve been blessed to be given an opportunity to take jobs, but it has to be the right job,” Patrick said. “I wasn’t in a bad position like I said, but I see this place as being somewhere you can compete for Big Sky championships yearly.”

In terms of style of play, Patrick said that under his term the team will be playing hard-nosed defense.

“We’re gonna guard you and we’re gonna rebound, I can promise you that,” Patrick said. “We’ll be relentless on that end of the floor, everybody wants to shoot and play offense, but they’ll tell you the first day of practice every morning, we’re starting with bricks.”

Newly introduced @SacHornetsMBB head coach @CoachDPatrick just after his noon press conference today. Patrick is set to lead the Hornet program after most recently serving as an assistant with @OU_MBBall and @RazorbackMBB. 🏀🐝🏀 pic.twitter.com/M2wPskdFU6 — Jordan Latimore (@jordanlatimore7) April 13, 2022

Players that are already a part of the program echoed their excitement to be implemented and become familiar with Patrick’s philosophy.

“I want to get after it,” junior guard Zach Chappell said. “We’re ready, we got things going with last year, we’re excited.”