Not Just a Fad: Rihanna: the epitome of maternity fashion, Euphoria’s ‘Y2K’ aesthetic, and more (Ft. Diana Gonzalez)

On the pilot episode of Not Just a Fad, diversity, equity and inclusion reporter Hannah Asuncion talks with Diana Gonzalez, president of the Student Fashion Association at Sacramento State, about controversial and current fashion trends like Rihanna epitomizing maternity fashion, “Euphoria aesthetics,” being “that” girl, the idea behind Pinterest and the variety of models who walked in the fashion weeks.

Full Podcast: https://statehornet.com/2022/03/rihanna-euphoria-fashion-not-just-a-fad-podcast/