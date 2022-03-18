Sac State mask mandate lifted, a profile on the Pride Center coordinator, and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST

Newsletter editor Odin Rasco steps in to host this week’s edition of The State Hornet Podcast and gives you the must-read news stories going into spring break.

Major headlines for this week include the lifting of the mask mandate at Sac State, a profile on the first non-binary Asian Pacific Islander Pride Center coordinator, a review of the action RPG video game Elden Ring, and how students are reacting to being on campus after three months.

Be sure to participate in The State Hornet’s March Madness bracket in the show notes and on Twitter and Instagram!

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin Macleod

Show Notes:

The first non-binary Asian Pacific Islander Pride Center coordinator makes history at Sac State

Masks off: Sac State’s face covering mandate will be lifted after March 18

Three months in: How the return to campus has impacted students

REVIEW: The early hours of FromSoftware’s beautiful, deadly masterpiece, Elden Ring

March Madness 2022: Top movie franchise edition