New anti-racism and inclusion convocation date, spring 2022 FAQ and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST

On the semester’s last episode of The State Hornet Podcast, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion editor Emma Hall brings you the top stories entering the final week of fall 2021.

This week’s highlights include a new date for the anti-racism and inclusion convocation, the editorial board’s piece calling for Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen’s resignation, California’s new “Menstrual Equity for All” bill and a FAQ for spring 2022 instruction.





Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

Sac State president announces new date for anti-racism and inclusion convocation

FAQ: What to know about Sac State’s spring 2022 classes, COVID-19 protocols

CSU system to enforce menstrual product distribution in 2022-2023 school year

EDITORIAL: President Nelsen, we don’t accept your apology — you should resign