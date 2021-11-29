New Native student center, basketball updates and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST

Multimedia editor James Fife hosts this week’s episode of The State Hornet Podcast and brings you the biggest stories from the penultimate week of classes.

This week’s major highlights include a Native student’s survival story from foster care to her academic career, a new Native American student center on campus, updates on the men’s and women’s basketball team and a profile on a middle blocker from the volleyball team.





Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

A Native student’s survival story turned academic journey: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT

Sac State to open Native American student center

Sac State women’s basketball struggles against UC Davis in 75-46 loss

Sac State men’s basketball dominates UC Davis in 75-63 victory

Sac State volleyball player finds ‘structure’ and ‘fulfillment’ in sport