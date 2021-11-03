Family ties: Sac State football welcomes five sets of brothers to the team

Earning a division one football scholarship is one thing, but earning one and having the opportunity to bring your brother along with you is a moment that should not be taken for granted.

Sacramento State has five sets of siblings on its team.

“I sent his highlights, and I was just expecting maybe a walk-on offer or something,” said junior quarterback Asher O’Hara about his brother, Jace. “They loved him and offered him.”

The O’Hara brothers, Asher and Jace O’Hara play different sides of the ball with Asher playing quarterback and Jace playing linebacker.

“My dad and my family would always ask me to play quarterback but I always denied it,” Jace O’Hara said. “I always wanted to play linebacker. I was more of a physical guy.”

Also on the team are the Richardson brothers, senior lineman Kooper Richardson and freshman Kaden Richardson who play inside the trenches of Sac State’s offensive line.

“My brother taught me just keep pushing,” Kaden Richardson said. “Both of us have gone through injuries ,and I just seen how hard he pushes through and keeps playing no matter what.”

The Richardsons are led by their father and assistant head coach Kris Richardson.

The Gable brothers both play offense with Isaiah Gable playing wide receiver and his younger brother, Elijah, playing running back.

“We came from a running back family, my uncle, my dad [and] my cousin CJ Gable,” Isaiah Gable said. “We looked after them, and we tried to be like them. I would say he [Elijah] looked up to me ever since then.”

Wide receiver Pierre Williams and defensive lineman Xavier Willams are also a part of Sac State’s brotherly roster along with graduate assistant Adrian Gallegos and linebacker Javion Macias.