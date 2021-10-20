“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” DLC and the plague of unfinished games: THE USUAL SPOT

Come hang out at “The Usual Spot,” from The State Hornet podcast network, for gaming news, discussion, critical analysis and just general geek talk.

Hosted by A&E staffer Zach Cimaglio, episodes can range in topics from upcoming releases, gaming-related internet content or movies and possibly even guest stars to keep things nice and fresh.

This week’s episode covers everything you need to know about the new “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” DLC, and Zach’s mixed opinions about it, which leads into his overall view of Nintendo as a company and their tendency to release “beta” products at full price.

Discussions go deeper into the ethics of charging a monthly fee for 20-year-old games without much real improvement to warrant the price, as well as Nintendo’s refusal to lower the price on games that have been out for several years already.

Got an idea for an episode? Hit up @ZakarTheGreat on Twitter.





Music licensed by Pixabay

Intro: “Game Music” by DeepMusicEveryDay

https://pixabay.com/music/video-games-game-music-7408/

Outro: “Sunset Walker” by MokuseiNoMaguro

https://pixabay.com/music/synthwave-sunset-walker-7819/