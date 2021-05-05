How to look and apply for internships: REAL TALK WITH ROSE PODCAST

Real Talk with Rose is a new advice-focused podcast that takes an in-depth look at neglected topics amongst young adults, talking with students and experts to inform on the topics that we often have to teach ourselves.

Real Talk with Rose is an advice-focused podcast that takes an in-depth look at neglected topics important to young adults, talking with students and experts to inform on subjects that we often have to teach ourselves about.

This episode discusses internships and what the process of acquiring one looks like with Sac State student Sandra Gonzalez-Hernandez and lead internship & professional programs coordinator at the Sacramento State Career Center, Stephanie Francis.

Music: Time Alone by David Renda

Show Notes:

Career Center

