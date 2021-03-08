STATE HORNET PODCAST: New Health and Human Services dean, ‘WandaVision’ review

Podcast staffers Gavin Rock and Rose Vega are here to start off your week with today’s State Hornet Podcast, discussing the new interim dean of Sacramento State Health and Human Services, a duo Review of “WandaVision” by Bradley Hinkson and Estefany Nuñez, and more.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

Sac State announces new interim dean of Health and Human Services

Q&A: Meet the Sacramento photographer who is now a TikTok sensation

DUO REVIEW: ‘WandaVision’ is wickedly entertaining, but ultimately underwhelming

Sac State men’s basketball season turns in opposite direction after hot start

