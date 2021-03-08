Sac State announces new interim dean of Health and Human Services

Mary Maguire will serve as Sacramento State’s interim dean of the College of Health and Human Services, according to a SacSend email sent by Provost Steve Perez on Monday, March 8, 2021. Maguire will replace Robin Carter, who retired Feb. 8. Photo courtesy of Sacramento State’s website.

Mary Maguire will serve as Sacramento State’s interim dean of the College of Health and Human Services until a national search for a permanent appointment can take place, according to a SacSend email by Sac State Provost Steve Perez.

Maguire will replace Robin Carter, who retired Feb. 8. She has been acting as administrator-in-charge of the college since Carter retired, according to Perez.

Maguire joined Sac State as an assistant professor in the division of criminal justice in 2005. She became associate dean of the college in 2017.