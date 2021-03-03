STATE HORNET PODCAST: Sac State employees speak out, sports recaps
March 3, 2021
It’s Wednesday, March 3, and today’s State Hornet Podcast has editor-in-chief Max Connor and podcast staffer Mack Ervin III discussing Sacramento State employees alleging labor exploitation at a press conference, a recap of a packed week for sports and more.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
