Swarm Report Mar. 4th: Sac State softball breaks even in doubleheader, baseball sees 4 game win streak end

Each day The State Hornet will recap all the action from the day of sports at Sacramento State. Thursday Sac State softball split a doubleheader against UC Davis and baseball lost 5-0 to Santa Clara, ending its four game winning streak.

Women’s softball starts doubleheader with 4-0 loss against UC Davis

The Sac State softball team (4-9) found themselves down early in the first inning to UC Davis (2-9) in this Big Sky matchup after a home run to left field scored two for the Aggies. Hornets’ sophomore pitcher Marissa Bertuccio, held through the rest of the inning, striking out two in the top of the first.

The Hornets found themselves unable to build any momentum due to an impressive pitching performance by Davis’ Kenedi Brown and were unable to pick up any runs.

Both teams had strong pitching performances, holding each other scoreless from the second inning on until the top of the seventh when Davis added on two more after a home run from infielder Bella Pahulu. This would seal the 4-0 victory for the Aggies.

Softball stings back, comes back with 6-0 win against Davis

The Hornets started strong in their second game of the doubleheader against UC Davis, exploding in the first inning with a three-run homer from sophomore Lewa Day to give them a 3-0 lead.

Two more scores followed in the bottom of the second for the Hornets, with Davis unable to stem the bleeding following an error by their third baseman.

The Hornets went on to score one more run in the bottom of the fourth, while taking advantage of a dominant performance from junior pitcher Alyssa Nunez who tossed all seven innings allowing six hits and zero runs.

Congratulations to junior right-hander Alyssa Nunez, who tossed her first collegiate shutout today! Nunez threw a 6-hit shutout in the Hornets’ 6-0 win over UC Davis, allowing no walks with a pair of strikeouts. She needed just 89 pitches to complete the shutout. #StingersUp pic.twitter.com/eVi5wu0laC — Sacramento State Softball (@SacStSoftball) March 5, 2021

The Hornets will continue their season on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at home when they compete against Santa Clara.

Hornets baseball loses 5-0 to Santa Clara, ending 4 game win streak

The Sac State baseball team faced off against Santa Clara in an intense display of pitching prowess. Five innings of fierce competition had both teams tied up 0-0, however in the bottom of the fifth the Hornets committed a throwing error which allowed two runs to score for the Broncos.

Things went further downhill for the Hornets following the replacement of their freshman pitcher Noah Takacs, with the Broncos scoring two more runs in the bottom of the sixth.

A home run from the Broncos scored an additional insurance run in the bottom of the seventh, extending their lead to 5-0. The Broncos would go on to win 5-0 to snap the Hornets four game win streak.

Santa Clara Broncos win 5-0 against the Sac State Hornets, closing off the game in the top of the 9th. @SH_Sports — Jacob Holden (@JHoldenMedia) March 5, 2021

Both teams will play one another again Friday at 6 p.m. at Santa Clara stadium.