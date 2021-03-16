NO LIMITS PODCAST ft. Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee

NO+LIMITS+PODCAST+ft.+Joe+Davidson+of+the+Sacramento+Bee

Tara Gnewikow, Rahul Lal

Garry Singh and Mack Ervin III
March 16, 2021

On the newest episode of No Limits, special guest Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee joins Garry Singh and Mack Ervin III to discuss the state of local athletics as sports get ready to start up again after Sacramento’s move to the red tier of COVID-19 restrictions.

Music: Downtown by Bensound

Related Stories
Sacramento State football and track and field athlete Elijah Dotson runs at a track and field practice at Hornet Stadium on February 13, 2021. “I just want to be that guy, and me working everyday is the best way for me to do it,” Dotson said.
Sac State’s two-sport athlete chases greatness
Hornet Stadium on Oct. 6, 2020. The Hornets football team will opt out of the spring 2021 Big Sky Conference season, meaning they will not participate in conference play until fall 2021.
‘See you next fall’: No college football for Hornets this season
FILE PHOTO: A sky view shows John Smith Field at Sacramento State from above Oct. 28, 2020. Sac State will allow up to 100 attendees at outdoor ticketed events starting April 1.
Limited fans to be allowed at Sac State sporting events