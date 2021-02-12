Valentine’s Day events to attend this weekend virtually or in-person

This year, Sacramento and the wourld is celebrating Valentine’s Day a little bit differently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From live outdoor music to antique marketplaces and online couples painting lessons, there’s no shortage of romantic escapades this weekend.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. If you and your significant other weren’t able to reserve a table at your favorite restaurant this year and are struggling to find something to do this Valentine’s Day weekend, here are some events you can attend online or in the Sacramento area.

The Creative Space’s Sugar Rush Marketplace

The Creative Space invites everyone to Sugar Rush Marketplace during Valentine’s Day weekend. February 13 and 14, Sacramento’s small business bakers will gather together to sell sweets including vegan and keto options. Singles and couples are all invited to this free event at 1525 U St. in Sacramento. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will go on until 1 p.m. Face masks are required to attend.

‘The Office’ Valentine’s Day trivia

On February 12, Trivia, Ad will be hosting a trivia night via Instagram LIVE for all those wanting to practice social distancing this Valentine’s Day. The trivia questions will be on all things related to the TV sitcom “The Office.” Though there is no prize for winning, join Trivia, Ad to put you and your significant other’s knowledge to the test. The Instagram LIVE will begin at 7:30 p.m. Follow @triviaaddotcom on Instagram to participate.

Love, art & poetry in Midtown

February 12 through the 14, couples and singles 21 and over are invited to the heart of midtown Sacramento for an afternoon of live music and art appreciation. Self Designs Art Gallery will be hosting a live outdoor concert and art viewing. The event will take place at Self Designs Art Gallery from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Local artists and musicians will be participating in the event from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact the gallery for more information.

Valentine’s chocolate lava cake workshop

If you and your significant other want something free to do for Valentine’s Day, join Bake It Up! for a chocolate lava cake workshop on February 14. The workshop will be live via Facebook and Instagram at 11 a.m. Follow @bakeitup_toronto on Instagram or on Facebook @bakeitupbylorena to join the livestream. Lorena’s direct messages are also open for any questions regarding the event.

Valentine’s weekend: laughs & crafts

February 13 and 14 Out of Bounds Brewing Company will be hosting a night of stand up comedy with craft beer. The event is set to begin at 9:15 p.m. but doors will open at 8:45 p.m. Masks are required to enter, however, they can be removed upon seating. Contact Out of Bounds Brewing Co through their website to reserve seating.

Uptown Vibez

Uptown Vibez will have a special edition to their performance this Friday, February 12 for all couples and singles. Valentine Vibez hosted by BFAM will take place at Uptown Takeout in Sacramento. Join BFAM in showcasing some of California’s artists like DJ Just Loyal Brand and Smoko Loco. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and requires a $5 fee at the door.

‘Romeo & Juliet’

This Valentine’s Day weekend, Virtual Repertory Theatre Collective will be performing a virtual rendition of “Romeo & Juliet.” The event will be $5 per electronic device. There will be two showings for you and your significant other to attend. The first is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. on February 13, and the second will begin at 4 p.m. on February 14. To sign up for the theatre’s first performance, visit www.eventbrite.com. You can also contact @virtualreptheatrecollective via Instagram for any more information.

Live online: paint & sip

Enjoy an afternoon of painting and drinking from the comfort of your own home with Painting & Vino. February 13, artist Alexis Rivera will be instructing couples on how to paint a sunset. The class will begin at 12 p.m. and it will cost $20 to attend. Supplies and wine sold separately. You can register for the event at www.paintingandvino.com. If you have any questions, contact Alexis Rivera on Instagram @alexisriverapaints.

Sacramento Antique Faire

This Valentine’s Day, the Sacramento Antique Faire invites couples and singles to shop collectibles and antiques. There will be 300 vendors gathered at 21st and X Streets from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will have a $3 admission fee, but those 16 and under and free to enter. Contact 916-600-9770 for any further questions