Sac State baseball catches the TikTok bug

Vince Ybarra

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, TikTok has gone from hype train to lifeline for online outreach. From dance videos to pranks and skits, the social media app has given users a chance to potentially go viral. Kate Chon, social media manager for the Sacramento State baseball team, and Lauren Foster, Sac State student and local TikTok-er, dive into their own experiences with the app and share why TikTok has become such a phenomenon.