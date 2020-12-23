Sac State women’s basketball falls hard to USF in home game

Sacramento State’s Jordan Olivares (23) drives to the basket for a jump shot past University of San Francisco’s Ioanna Krimili (21) during the second quarter in the game at the Nest at Sac State Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. This was Olivares’ first game of the season after coming back from an injury.

Sacramento State women’s basketball lost 108-82 in its third non-conference game against University of San Francisco at the Nest at Sac State Tuesday. The Hornets had 11 active players in the game after five returned from injuries. Freshman guard Jessica Rios led the team in scoring with 17 points, more than double her average of eight points per game. Sophomore guard Jordan Olivares returned from injury for her first game in the season and scored 16 points in the game.