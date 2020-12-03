CRIME MAP: Police arrest driver with stolen gun on campus

Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Four crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime logs in the last two weeks, including two reports of theft, a possession of a weapon arrest and a burglary around Sac State’s campus from Nov. 15-28.

Officer Nathan Rice arrested a 20-year-old man who was in possession of a stolen Glock 19 handgun, a glock magazine and marijuana in his vehicle Nov. 21. The suspect was pulled over near the Sac State stadium for a vehicle code violation and was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

On Nov. 16, there was one report of theft of several tools stolen on Collegetown Drive that occured sometime between Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. and Nov. 16 at 5 a.m. Another report of theft took place Nov. 17 at Modoc Hall where one catalytic converter was stolen on Nov. 17 between 6:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Both cases remain open.

Additionally, there was one burglary outside Riverview Hall Nov. 21. Two bikes were stolen after the Riverview bike compound was broken into Nov. 21 between the hours of 4 a.m. and 11:49 p.m. A report was taken and this case remains open.

