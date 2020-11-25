THE LO-DOWN: What I’m thankful for in 2020

Gobble gobble bitches and happy Thanksgiving!

First of all, let me go around my Thanksgiving table for one (me) and give thanks to my health, my safety, my family, The State Hornet staff and for all of YOU who read my column. Xo.

Even though we’re all on Thanksgiving vacation this week, (The State Hornet NEVER sleeps) I thought I would share a column with you all and express my gratitude toward things that have brought me so much joy and happiness this year!

Saturday Night Live

SNL continued to deliver quality skits to us even while filming during lockdown. At the beginning of the pandemic when everyone was ordered to stay inside, they made skits from home. Say what you want about Pete Davidson, but I think he is so funny and this skit looks like it’s shot on the iPhone 4 for a school project. The authenticity. Love it.

My viral Thanksgiving TikTok from last year

Backstory behind this skit… my mom sent this in our family group chat last year saying this is me every time I come home from college and then I ironically found this sound on TikTok a few days later, so I made it with my other sister who is in college.

My camera looks like it’s been dipped in sunscreen. How did this go viral? No clue. But God, I miss 2019.

5Ks being canceled

So actually my family doesn’t do this, LOL. But we did the Run To Feed The Hungry one year on Thanksgiving and it was awful. My parents made me run with them and they are actually fast. I had to pull out my inhaler. I blacked out through the finish line. It put me in a terrible mood for the rest of the day.

The only physical activity I’ll be doing on Thanksgiving is making the walk from my room to the kitchen.

Trader Joe’s chickenless orange chicken

So I wouldn’t call myself fully vegetarian yet, (I just had Chick-fil-A last week) but I have only consumed meat like seven times over the last six months.

And if you’re a Trader Joe’s regular, then you know how phenomenal their orange chicken is. Guys… I got this by ACCIDENT and let me tell you: IT’S BETTER THAN THE REAL THING! This is a true hidden treasure from TJ’s that I had to share.

I put them in the air fryer then simmer them in a pan on low in the sauce for a minute or two and, mwah, *chefs kiss.*

‘Euphoria’ coming back for 2 episodes

I wish I could go back to the same feeling of watching “Euphoria” for the first time. It still makes me feel all different sorts of ways, but the fact we get a special episode to end the year gives me so much to look forward to! I need Zendaya in my life ASAP.

Charli D’Amelio hitting 100 million followers

I cannot believe I live on earth during the same time as Charli D’Amelio. She is the first and ONLY account on TikTok to have ever hit 100 million followers… and she’s only 16. I feel like the D’Amelio empire is only beginning. I’m talking as big as “Keeping up with the Kardashians.” But anyways, “i’m proud of u kiddo. congrats on 100 mill !¡¡” – Lil Huddy.

Finding skincare with Hyram

Alright, I owe half of the reason my skin has cleared up this year to my dermatologist, but Hyram taught me SO much about skincare and has also brought me back to the basics and keeps my skin pretty on a budget. Go CeraVe <3

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Body’ AMAs performance

She ate that performance up and left no crumbs

In the beginning she says, “You may not think my body is perfect, and it probably never will be, but when I look in the mirror I love what I see”

And that’s what I call women empowerment at its finest. And lets not forget about that album she just dropped!

On the real though, I’m thankful that I haven’t given up yet when I have wanted to so many times! This year has tested us all in so many ways and despite feeling hopeless so many times, I’m really thankful I kept persisting.

I hope you all stay safe over the holiday season!

Be kind! And be awesome! You’re all hot, ily <3