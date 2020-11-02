STATE HORNET NEWS: 2020 Election, threat against student housing, and AB1460 hiccups and more
November 2, 2020
On this edition of State Hornet News, 2020 election FAQ, a bomb threat at The Crossings, AB 1460 implementation issues and track & field returns and other stories from the State Hornet newsroom.
Stories featured in this broadcast:
Sacramento Measure FAQ’s
ASI communicates student priorities to faculty in meet-and-greet
Former resident makes bomb threat against The Crossings
Sac State Faculty Senate prepares opposition to CSU implementation of AB 1460
A&E:
Q&A: Top-ranked musician books new gig as Sac State assistant professor
BAOBAB takes the stage after months of jamming isolation
Sports:
Former Sac State basketball player goes pro overseas
