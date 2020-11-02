STATE HORNET NEWS: 2020 Election, threat against student housing, and AB1460 hiccups and more

On this edition of State Hornet News, 2020 election FAQ, a bomb threat at The Crossings, AB 1460 implementation issues, track & field returns and other stories from the State Hornet newsroom.

This week on The State Hornet Podcast, co-news editor Mercy Sosa discusses how to access and contribute to our election coverage, multimedia editor Sara Nevis shares the fun she had covering the Sac State track team’s Halloween costume contest and staff writer Khalil Bourgoub talks about his insider experience covering indie band BAOBAB, which includes Sac State students Greo the Storyteller and Okumojia Best-Wilson, during their performance at Taylor’d Mind Studios’ Open Mind Night.