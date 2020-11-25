SPORTS SPOTLIGHT PODCAST: Sac State alumnus discusses how to make it in sports radio

This week on Sports Spotlight, sports writer Jason Gallardo and multimedia reporter Garry Singh talk to Sacramento State alumnus Kyle Madson, who currently works as a producer for the 95.7 The Game radio show and as a co-host of the Candlestick Chronicles podcast.

Madson, who hosted a KSSU radio show while at Sac State before starting his first radio internship, discusses how to make it in sports radio as well as his predictions for the 49ers and his optimal tailgate setup.

Music: District Four by Kevin MacLeod