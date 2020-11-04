SPORTS SPOTLIGHT PODCAST: Sac State alumnus football player finds international success

This week on Sports Spotlight, sports writer Jason Gallardo talks to Sacramento State alumnus football player Garret Saffron, who bounced back from getting cut by an Oakland Raiders training camp to apply his craft across the globe in places like Italy, Austria and most recently Japan. Saffron talks about what country has the best food and how living internationally has opened his mind to new experiences.

Music: District Four by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

Garret Saffron’s Twitter

Garret Saffron’s IG