CRIME MAP: 4 crimes on campus over last 2 weeks

Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Four crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime logs during the eighth and ninth weeks of this semester.

Two of the crimes were burglaries of an automobile. One of these reported nothing stolen, and the other reported a lunch bag stolen. The burglaries occurred on Oct. 18 in Lot 2 and Oct. 28 outside the Facilities Management Offices. Also, a hit-and-run was reported in Lot 1 on Oct. 28.

Additionally, there was a reported case of extortion through a threatening email. The email was received in Santa Clara Hall Oct. 22.

The State Hornet reached out to Sac State Police Chief Mark Iwasa around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for comment on the email and has not yet received a response.

During the eighth and ninth weeks of the fall 2019 semester, there were a total of 14 reported crimes that occured on campus according to Sac State Police crime logs.

Take a look at the map below to see exactly where these crimes occured.

Burglary to Auto

Location: Lot 2

Reported on: Oct. 18, 2020 at 8:03 p.m.

Description: The victim reported his vehicle was broken into. Occurred between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Status: Open Case

Threatening Email

Location: Santa Clara Hall

Reported on: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:17 p.m.

Description: Extortion by threatening mail. Unknown date and time.

Status: Open Case

Hit-and-Run

Location: Lot 1

Reported on: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:17 p.m.

Description: The victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Status: Case Closed as of Oct. 29, 2020.

Burglary to Auto

Location: Facilities Management Offices

Reported on: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:54 p.m.

Description: The victim reported his vehicle was broken into and his lunch bag was stolen. Occurred between 8:00 p.m. and 11:50 p.m.

Status: Open Case