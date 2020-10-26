PODCAST: Ballot measures explained, columnists talk tech and dating

This week on The State Hornet Podcast, podcast editor Robbie Pierce, managing editor Madeleine Beck and editor-in-chief Max Connor discuss the Hornet Speaker Series live event held last week on Twitch, the Sacramento ballot measures as reported on by The State Hornet, Sacramento State’s hiring of saxophonist Brian Landrus in a teaching position and former Sac State basketball guard Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa going pro in his home country of New Zealand.

Music: Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

