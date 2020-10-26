PODCAST: Ballot measures explained, columnists talk tech and dating
October 26, 2020
This week on The State Hornet Podcast, podcast editor Robbie Pierce, managing editor Madeleine Beck and editor-in-chief Max Connor discuss the Hornet Speaker Series live event held last week on Twitch, the Sacramento ballot measures as reported on by The State Hornet, Sacramento State’s hiring of saxophonist Brian Landrus in a teaching position and former Sac State basketball guard Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa going pro in his home country of New Zealand.
Music: Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
Hornet Speaker Series (coming soon)
FAQ: All about Measures A, B and C on Sacramento’s ballot
Q&A: Top-ranked musician books new gig as Sac State assistant professor
Former Sac State basketball player goes pro overseas
KYLIEBYTES: Students are struggling with online learning
THE LO-DOWN: I swiped right on over 1,000 people on Tinder
THE LO-DOWN: I played my own version of ‘The Bachelorette’ on Bumble (coming soon)
