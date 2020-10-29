SPORTS SPOTLIGHT PODCAST: The Athletic’s Sam Amick reporting from inside the NBA bubble

Sac State alumnus Sam Amick interviews Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson before a Clippers and Lakers game on Oct. 19, 2017 at the Staples Center. Amick currently works as an NBA insider for The Athletic, and was one of the few reporters assigned to work inside the NBA bubble.

On the very first episode of our Sports Spotlight podcast, sports editor Ian Edwards and multimedia staffer Garry Singh talk to Sam Amick, a State Hornet alumnus now working as an NBA insider for The Athletic.

Amick was one of the proud few chosen to report from inside the NBA bubble during the playoffs, and goes over his experiences and best stories from the hotel isolation complex, as well as how he reacclimated after leaving and what Sac State athletics can learn from the NBA about operating during a public health crisis.

Music: District Four by Kevin MacLeod