State Hornet News Broadcast: Fall 2020 Convocation, basketball season, parties defying lockdown

Ian Ratliff and Sara Nevis

On this edition of State Hornet News, our team breaks down the most important news from the past two weeks, including The WELL’s outdoor reopening, the men’s basketball team potentially starting their season this November and large-scale parties at The Crossings apartment complex.

