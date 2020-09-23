Father-son duo at home, coach-player duo on the field

Kris (left) and Kaden (right) Richardson pose at Hornet Stadium after football practice on Thursday, Sept. 17th. Masks have been made mandatory for athletes and staff on the field.

Like father, like son.

After just one year at UC Davis, offensive lineman Kaden Richardson has transferred to Sacramento State to join his dad, assistant head coach Kris Richardson.

Kaden graduated from Folsom High School in 2019, where he played varsity as a sophomore and became a two-time Sac Bee All-Metro and Cal Hi Sports All-State offensive lineman in 2018. He said the opportunity to rejoin his dad on the field, among other former Folsom coaches, was too good to pass up.

Kris played four years of football at College Park High School in Pleasant Hill. He then went on to play two years at Diablo Valley Community College and one year at the University of New Mexico.

In 1995, Kris began his 24-year coaching journey at Folsom High School where he became head coach in 2005. His accomplishments at Folsom include four state championships, seven section championships, nine league championships, 2010 California Coaches Association State Coach of the year and 2017 Cal-Hi Sports State Coach of the Year.

“I loved my 24-year teaching and coaching career at Folsom High and I’m very proud of our accomplishments,” Kris said. “But the opportunity to rejoin head coach Troy Taylor and help build something special here at Sac State is a dream come true.”

Kaden said football is everything to his family, and although he didn’t get his start on the field until the age of nine, he has always had a passion for the game. Kaden also has a brother at UC Davis, offensive lineman Kooper Richardson, who he will be playing against this season.

“Every Friday and every Saturday was football,” Kaden said. “It’s in the family and something we all love and it’s just in my blood.”

Working hard and being competitive is something Kaden said he was able to learn at a very young age thanks to his father’s coaching career at Folsom High School.

Kaden said football is something that has brought him and his father closer, and that being together on the field gives them the chance to push each other to be better on another level as coach and player.

“Everything we do is just competing, even if we’re just playing a video game,” Kaden said.

Keeping a player-coach relationship on the field separate from a father-son relationship off the field is something Kris thinks they do a great job of maintaining.

“I do everything I can to coach Kaden the same way I coach all my players,” Kris said. “It’s my job to teach and prepare all my players with love and respect.”

Kaden said he and his father have a tight-knit relationship both on and off the field, and continue to motivate each other every day to be better.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today if my dad didn’t push me throughout my whole life starting when I started at the age of nine,” Kaden said. “He’s just always pushed me to compete and work harder, so the competitiveness is definitely why I’m here now.”

Kaden said although he is open to playing if the opportunity presents itself, he plans on following in his father’s footsteps after college to go into coaching.

Kris has always been there to point Kaden in the right direction and give advice as needed throughout his football career.

“You may not be the biggest or most athletic player, but you can control if you are the hardest working,” Kris said. “Be a great teammate and player by working hard, being coachable and loving the game.”