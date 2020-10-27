INFOGRAPHIC: How to vote in California

The State Hornet’s guide on different voting options

Isabelle Juarez
October 27, 2020

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the voting process in California has undergone a few changes. Every registered voter in California should receive a vote-by-mail ballot, which can be submitted in a few ways. Some California counties also offer early voting, Election Day voting and same day registration. Not sure where you stand in the process? The State Hornet has created a step-by-step guide to make sure your vote gets counted in California.

Click the underlined links in the infographic below to access voter and ballot information online.

NOTE: This voting guide is specific to California. If you live out-of-state, please check your state’s voting guidelines.

