The WELL to reopen outdoors Thursday

The WELL at Sacramento State will begin providing outdoor services Thursday. Its "DIY Outdoor Fitness", which utilizes The WELL's exercise equipment moved outside, will require reservations.

The WELL at Sacramento State will reopen Thursday for socially distanced outdoor fitness and recreation, according to The WELL’s website.

Sac State administration and Sacramento County approved the WELL to reopen, according to the website. The WELL used California guidelines and recommendations from Student Health and Counseling Services to create its outdoor programs and services.

Reservations are required for “DIY Outdoor Fitness,” which will “help utilize the available equipment in a circuit-style fashion” according to The WELL’s Instagram story Tuesday. Each person can make one 50-minute reservation per day, according to the reservation page.

Sac State faculty, staff and alumni are required to pay $5 per reservation. Current Sac State students will not be charged.

“They are still charging students for the use of it, so we should be able to use it and hope they have a good plan in place for our safety,” said Sac State senior Melissa Zaremba via Instagram direct message. “I wish they had more options for machines, but they said they are bolted down so that makes sense.”

“DIY Outdoor Fitness” will be open for reservation Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Reservations can be made up to 48 hours in advance.

The WELL will provide exercise equipment, including: spin bikes, rowers, dumbbells, kettlebells, resistance bands, Les Mills bars, jump ropes, resistance bands, BOSU balls, stability balls and medicine balls, according to the WELL’s website.

Heavier exercise equipment is often bolted to the floors, meaning some equipment will not be able to be moved outdoors, according to an Instagram story from The WELL Tuesday.

In addition to providing exercise equipment, The WELL will host outdoor slacklining and cornhole tournaments.

Slacklining will be held every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and not require reservations but will require shoes and masks, according to The WELL’s Instagram story. Registration for the cornhole tournament on Sept. 25 will close Sept. 23 at 11:55 p.m.

Along with reopening, the WELL will continue to hold virtual classes.

The WELL has not responded to requests for comments sent Tuesday. Sac State Director of News and Communications Brian Blomster said he has no information on the WELL’s reopening at the moment but will get back to The State Hornet Wednesday.

Additional reporting by Mercy Sosa.

UPDATE: Sept. 15, 2020 10:37 p.m.

This story has been updated to reflect information on “DIY Outdoor Fitness” from The WELL’s Instagram story and comments from student Melissa Zaremba.