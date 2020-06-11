Sac State starting quarterback enters NCAA transfer portal

Sac State junior quarterback Kevin Thomson rushes for a first down against UC Davis on Nov. 23, 2019 at Hornet Stadium. Thomson entered the NCAA transfer portal signalling the possibility that he will leave Sac State for his final year of eligibility.

Sacramento State quarterback Kevin Thomson has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, possibly signaling the end of his Hornets career, according to the sports network Rivals.

Head coach Troy Taylor said in a statement that he wishes Thomson well for his journey beyond Sac State.

“Kevin Thomson has decided to explore other opportunities at the FBS level,” Taylor said. “Kevin is a great kid and was a huge part of our success last season. We wish him nothing but success in his future.”

Thomson is entering his final season of eligibility after helping lead the Hornets football team to a 9-4 overall record, a Big Sky championship and the school’s first FCS playoff berth. He threw for 3,216 yards, 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions while also rushing for 619 yards and 12 touchdowns in the 2019 season.

Thomson was also named an FCS All-American and tied for third place in voting for the FCS Walter Payton Award, given to the most outstanding offensive player.

Thomson could not be reached for comment.

Thomson spent two seasons as a reserve quarterback at University of Nevada, Las Vegas before transferring to Sac State. He was granted an extra two years of eligibility for his time at UNLV rehabbing from shoulder surgery.

The college football season has been in a state of limbo following the coronavirus outbreak, with many concerned about the possibility of not playing a full season in some states like California.