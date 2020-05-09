SHIAVON’S JAWN S2E7, ft. ‘DRINK TIL WE’RE MARRIED’: The Final Jawn, Part 2
May 9, 2020
On the second half of the final episode of Shiavon’s Jawn, Shiavon Chatman and her aunt, fellow podcaster Johnnetta Wells of Drink Til We’re Married, continue yesterday’s lifestyle conversation, discussing toxic traits, the process of opening up during a relationship, listening to hear versus listening to respond and more.
Music: Bust A Move by Gr8tness
