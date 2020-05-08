SHIAVON’S JAWN PODCAST S2E6, ft. ‘DRINK TIL WE’RE MARRIED’: The Final Jawn, Part 1

On the final episode of Shiavon’s Jawn, host Shiavon Chatman has her aunt and host of the podcast “Drink Til We’re Married,”Johnnetta Wells on to discuss the history of both of their podcasts, what they have been up to recently-or rather what they haven’t been up to, love languages and their answers to the question, “Would you date yourself?”

Music: Bust A Move by Gr8tness