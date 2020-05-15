Sac State students struggle with decision to register for virtual classes

Sac State students are concerned with registering for virtual classes during the fall 2020 semester. Graphic made in Canva.

After California State University Chancellor Timothy White announced Tuesday that a majority of CSU classes will be held online in fall 2020 across all campuses, Sacramento State students are left having to deal with the ramifications of the decision.

Some students are weighing all of their options, including not returning to school for next semester.

Tajah Bona’e, a Sac State kinesiology major, said she is considering attending a community college in the fall instead of taking courses at Sac State.

Bona’e said that due to the field of occupation that she is pursuing in combination with her style of learning, a completely online format of classes is not an option for her.

“For me, I need to have face-to-face instruction in order to get the best learning possible,” Bona’e said via text message. “The confirmation of online classes has really affected my next steps.”

Other students are settling with the option of doing courses online over the summer.

Deja Peters, a psychology major said that there is a good chance she will finish out her college career over the summer because she doesn’t want to deal with online classes in the fall.

“I’m bummed because I won’t be able to spend my final semester of college on campus,” Peters said via text message. “I’ve worked extremely hard all four years.”

Peters said she is relying heavily on completing these summer courses and knows there are risks involved if things don’t go her way.

“If I do not pass the summer courses to graduate I will most likely wait until classes resume in person because I’d hate to fail twice and waste my time and money,” Peters said.

Peters also said that the school’s decision to go online has likely cost her an ABA psychology certificate, a token of education Peters said would’ve had a significant impact on job opportunities after she graduates.

“I can still get my (applied behavioral analysis) certificate in psychology if I decide to go back to Sac State through continuing education,” Peters said., “But it would not be worth it since I’d have to pay for additional courses that originally would have been included in my regular tuition because the courses count toward degree requirements.”

As of now, Peters will be unable to earn the certificate that she is only two classes away from receiving because those courses are not offered over the summer.



Heather Tarabini, an incoming freshman, said that the virtual outlook of the upcoming fall semester concerns her.

“As an incoming freshman, going through the big change of college in general will be stressful,” Tarabini said via Instagram direct message. “But also having to figure everything out differently than planned might also make it more stressful.”



Tarabini said the online format does not match up with the academic environment she thrives in.

“I personally am an in-person and hands-on learner,” Tarabini said.”I don’t think online will necessarily affect the quality of the education so much as it will be more time consuming to make sure I fully understand the material given to me on my own.”