CRIME MAP: Assault/Battery at Upper Eastside Lofts near Sac State
May 7, 2020
Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.
Only one crime was reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log for the week ending on May 2.
There was a report of assault/battery at the Upper Eastside Lofts near Sac State.
ASSAULT/BATTERY REPORT
Location: Upper Eastside Lofts
Reported on: April 26 at 3:11 a.m.
Description: Report of a male and female in an argument. The female was kicked by the male. She did not have any life-threatening injuries. The male subject fled the area. Occurred on April 26, around 3 a.m.
Status: Open Case
