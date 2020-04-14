How to stay fit while staying inside

With the spread of COVID-19 causing a statewide shelter-in-place order and closing all health clubs and studios, the Sacramento State fitness community has gotten creative with staying fit while staying inside.

“My sister and I have been doing our own at-home workouts to stay active,” said Ashley Cervantes, a Sac State criminal justice major, over direct message. “Squats, situps, pushups and watching Zumba videos on YouTube.”

Many fitness studios across the United States have transitioned to a virtual form of instruction, with a variety of workouts on Instagram Live, IGTV, Zoom and other virtual platforms.

“I know of a few people who have held ‘workout classes’ via Zoom,” said Kevin Doyle, a Sac State nutrition major with a concentration in dietetics, over direct message. “I’ve actually been thinking of hosting them too to give people workouts to follow.”

The shelter-in-place order has caused millions of people to become unemployed, so many studios are doing these virtual classes for free or free to those who have purchased a previous membership.

“I guess what I would say if people start to get bored with what they’re doing is to start looking out for any creative ways to spice things up and to not get bored, especially with the virtual online classes,” said business administration graduate student Ryan Lee.

Lee said he started taking virtual Zumba classes and that having different virtual classes is a great way to spice up your workout.

While California continues to shelter in place it is important to maintain normalcy and daily routine in your life or maybe even try something new. Stay fit while staying inside. Here are a few examples of ways you can stay fit virtually while sheltering in place and staying safe:

Hot Pilates

Hot Pilates is a well-known hot Pilates studio based in Los Angeles with a large following. They are offering free live streamed 30 minute workouts on their Instagram page. This is the perfect time to try this studio without having to pay for its expensive membership and packed classes.

Their workouts include some with equipment, body weight and household items as equipment.

Personal Trainer: Daniel Saltos

Daniel Saltos is a Los Angeles-based personal trainer who has been posting at home strength training workouts, including one with one of his clients using household items as equipment. He has been posting on his Instagram daily with new videos, how to’s and tips to maintain your muscle while staying inside.

Core Power Yoga Core Power Yoga is offering free classes on their website for all yogis to "keep up your practice." They have videos that target different parts of your body, meditations and several different styles of yoga. Workouts range anywhere from five minutes to one hour.