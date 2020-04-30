Sac State students embrace their culture through hair

A detailed look at braid work done by fourth year student Ivie Eboigbodin. Photo courtesy of Ivie Eboigbodin.

Black hair can take many forms with it’s versatile styles, colors and added jewelry, but it’s not just style black hair is culture.

In the 19th century African Americans often tried to straighten their hair to fit in with white culture, during the Civil Rights era embracing their black hair was their own form of symbol and the importance of hair has not been lost in the culture.

Black hairstyles have always been important within the culture. These three students are ushering in a new chapter of their culture and look to continue helping people embrace black hair from braiding to installing weaves, twisting and plenty more.

Taylor Lokey

HIGH VOLTAGE HAIR CO

Sac State senior Taylor Lokey started doing hair on her mother for fun, but once she got to Sac State her friends would have her do their hair.

Then a friend of Lokey’s convinced her to make an Instagram page for her hair work.

“I’ve been flourishing ever since,” Lokey said.

Lokey’s company has blossomed from an Instagram page to a full website, High Voltage Hair Co., featuring a catalog of products for purchase, including virgin hair bundles, silk bonnets, velvet durags and hair pins featuring astronomical signs. Lokey is also working on creating her own edge control and mousse line.

Although the COVID-19 outbreak has slowed down work for Lokey, it has increased her online sales.

Quayonna Harris

IG: qluxehair

Quayonna Harris, a senior at Sac State majoring in communications, promotes her work on Instagram. She began doing hair in fifth grade, helping her father do her younger sisters’ hair.

As her skills progressed others started asking her to do their hair as well.

Harris fell in love with the craft as she got to college and began doing hair on the side to make cash while also being a basketball player. Once her basketball career ended, she began doing hair full time.

“I enjoy making people look and feel beautiful,” Harris said. “Also, I love expressing all the creativity invented by the African-American culture.”

Ivie Eboigbodin

IG: @hairbyiv

Ivie Eboigbodin, a fourth year at Sac State, also promotes her hair work on her Instagram. She has been doing her sisters’ and friends’ hair for as long as she can remember.

“I’ve always enjoyed braiding and doing hair; it’s almost therapeutic for me,” Eboigbodin said.

Eboigbodin said Sacramento’s great hair culture comes from the amount of diversity in the area, with influence especially coming from the Bay Area.

Eboigbodin said her favorite part of doing hair is her clients’ reactions.

“It literally makes my heart happy to be able to do something for someone else that makes them feel good about themselves,” she said.