CRIME MAP: A vandalism, a stolen (then recovered) bike and that’s it

Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Two crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log for the week ending on March 28.

This was the first week that two or fewer crimes were reported at Sac State since the week of New Year’s Day.

One unreported incident occurred at a residence hall parking lot. Police detained and released a man seen looking into cars.

Burglary

Location: Yosemite Hall

Reported on: March 24, 2020 at 1:27 p.m.

Description: Unknown subject cut a lock and cable off a goal post. Occurred between March 19 at 5 p.m. and March 24 at 11:59 a.m.

Status: Case Closed on March 24

Report of Theft

Location: Levee around campus

Reported on: March 27, 2020 at 4:28 a.m.

Description: Report of a stolen bicycle. Occurred on March 27 around 2:03 a.m. The bicycle was recovered and the owner was notified.

Status: Open Case