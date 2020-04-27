NEWS PODCAST: Assembly Bill 2023 and deadnaming in the classroom

On this episode of The State Hornet’s News Podcast, our diversity and identity beat writer Kayleen Carter interviewed Lauren Pulido, a class of 2019 alumnus who now works at the state legislature, about AB 2023. If passed, the bill would allow transgender and nonbinary students to use their preferred names on their diplomas. Carter and Pulido also discuss the effects of “deadnaming” — when a trans person is referred to by the name they no longer use, either on accident or maliciously — on trans students in the classroom.

