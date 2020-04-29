CRIME MAP: Car-part theft reported at Upper Eastside Lofts near Sac State

Campus crime map for the week ending on April 25

Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

One crime was reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log for the week ending on April 25.

The crime was a report of theft of a catalytic converter off a vehicle. This week continues a low-crime streak at Sac State during campus closures.

This is also the second week where an auto-related crime was reported.

Check out the map below to see where the crime occurred.

REPORT OF THEFT

Location: Upper Eastside Lofts

Reported on: April 24 at 10:04 a.m.

Description: Victim reported the catalytic converter was stolen off her vehicle.

Occurred on 4/23 between 1 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Status: Open Case