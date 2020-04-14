CORONAVIRUS BRIEFS E3: Coronavirus case at Lark Sacramento, virtual commencement proposed

On this episode of our Coronavirus Briefs podcast, editor-in-chief Margherita Beale, deputy news editor Chris Wong and podcast editor Robbie Pierce break down the most important COVID-19-related developments within the Sacramento State community, including a resident testing positive for coronavirus at Lark Sacramento, the proposal of a virtual commencement ceremony during a faculty senate meeting, the enactment of two new grading policies for this semester, the suspension of all in-person activities and events on campus over the summer, the WELL’s announcement they will not be refunding their fees and virtual Associated Students Inc. elections this week.