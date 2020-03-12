NEWS PODCAST S2E6: Reviewing the Weide Chang story
March 12, 2020
For this week’s episode of The State Hornet News Podcast, podcast editor Robbie Pierce and news writer Maddie Beck spoke to Kaleb Bello, a fourth-year computer science major who was in Professor Weide Chang’s class the day Chang was removed from teaching it.
Pierce also dives in with Beck and tech writer Kylie Robison to talk about their experiences covering the story and what they are currently still investigating.
Music: Covert Affair by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
