NEWS PODCAST S2E6: Reviewing the Weide Chang story

Note left on door of computer science associate professor's Weide Chang office in Riverside Hall, alerting students of his leave of absence. The university said he was intercepted on his way to class Wednesday, Feb 19.

For this week’s episode of The State Hornet News Podcast, podcast editor Robbie Pierce and news writer Maddie Beck spoke to Kaleb Bello, a fourth-year computer science major who was in Professor Weide Chang’s class the day Chang was removed from teaching it.

Pierce also dives in with Beck and tech writer Kylie Robison to talk about their experiences covering the story and what they are currently still investigating.

Music: Covert Affair by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)