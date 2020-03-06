NEWS PODCAST S2E5: A look at the past with Sac State professor and former Black Panther Stanley Oden (Part 2)
March 6, 2020
On this week’s episode of The State Hornet News Podcast, we continue last week’s conversation with Sac State political science professor Stanley Oden to discuss his time as a student organizer at University of California, Davis and as a member of the Black Panther Party.
Music: Covert Affair by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
