NEWS PODCAST S2E5: A look at the past with Sac State professor, former Black Panther (Part 1)

For this week’s episode of The State Hornet News Podcast, opinion writer Makenna Roy and staffer Gavin Rock sat down with Sacramento State political science professor Stanley Oden to discuss his childhood and early adulthood in 1950s San Diego and the “subtle racism” that he encountered.

Part two of this podcast will focus on Oden’s time at University of California, Davis and his involvement with the Sacramento chapter of the Black Panther Party.

Music: Cover Affair by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)